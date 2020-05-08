Coronavirus Essential podcast | Aurangabad train mows down 17 migrant workers; COVID-19 spreads in 8 Maharashtra jails

Seventeen migrant labourers died after a goods train ran over them while they were sleeping on the railway track near Aurangabad.

The migrant workers were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, around 157km apart. According to the police, the migrants, who were headed to Madhya Pradesh, likely assumed that trains were not running due to the coronavirus lockdown and exhausted from walking a long distance, slept off on the tracks.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives more details on this incident amid other updates from the ongoing pandemic.