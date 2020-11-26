PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | 30 crore Indians to be vaccinated by July 2021; PM Modi to visit Serum Institute

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian government is gearing up to vaccinate at least 30 crore people against the novel coronavirus, including healthcare workers and senior citizens. About 50-60 crore doses may be procured for this.

PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28. The visit may be to review the current status of the vaccine candidate.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.