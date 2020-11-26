Coronavirus Essential podcast | 30 crore Indians to be vaccinated by July 2021; PM Modi to visit Serum Institute

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.
The Indian government is gearing up to vaccinate at least 30 crore people against the novel coronavirus, including healthcare workers and senior citizens. About 50-60 crore doses may be procured for this.
PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28. The visit may be to review the current status of the vaccine candidate.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 07:01 pm