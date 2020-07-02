Coronavirus Essential podcast | 100 days after the lockdown, India cases hit 6 lakh

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top COVID-19 news from India and around the world.
Today is the hundredth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has so far recorded 6.04 lakh cases. This is just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on July 2 that the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country will soon touch one crore, due to removal of all government bottlenecks
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:13 pm