Coronavirus Essential podcast | 100 days after the lockdown, India cases hit 6 lakh

Today is the hundredth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has so far recorded 6.04 lakh cases. This is just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on July 2 that the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country will soon touch one crore, due to removal of all government bottlenecks