App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | 100 days after the lockdown, India cases hit 6 lakh

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top COVID-19 news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Today is the hundredth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has so far recorded 6.04 lakh cases. This is just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on July 2 that the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country will soon touch one crore, due to removal of all government bottlenecks

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top COVID-19 news from India and around the world.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.