Coronavirus Essential podcast | Virus infects 23 cops ahead of PM Modi's Kevadiya visit; Russia faces shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, halts trials

Tune in to this podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits, as many as 23 security personnel were found infected in Kevadiya village, Gujarat. The PM has arrived at the Narmada district and will stay till October 31 for Ekta Divas celebrations.
Meanwhile, Russia has temporarily halted its COVID-19 vaccine trials due to high demand and shortage of doses.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:15 pm