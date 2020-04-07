Coronavirus Essential podcast | India cases cross 4,400; Trump to import Hydroxychloroquine from India

Shraddha Sharma gives COVID-19 updates from India and around the world.
The number of cases in India have crossed 4,400, while globally there are over 13 lakh cases.
The US has the highest number of confirmed cases followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.
Tune in to this edition of Coronavirus Essential, where Shraddha Sharma gives COVID-19 updates from India and around the world.
First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:01 pm