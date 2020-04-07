App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India cases cross 4,400; Trump to import Hydroxychloroquine from India

Shraddha Sharma gives COVID-19 updates from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of cases in India have crossed 4,400, while globally there are over 13 lakh cases.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.

Close
Tune in to this edition of Coronavirus Essential, where Shraddha Sharma gives COVID-19 updates from India and around the world.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.