App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India now third in number of cases; scientists say COVID-19 is airborne

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra as she gives all the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With a total of 6.97 lakh cases India has become the third worst-hit country in the world, surpassing Russia which has 6.81 lakh cases. The US and Brazil are ahead of India with 29 lakh and 15 lakh cases respectively.

While the World Health Organization had said that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets, as many as 239 scientists have posted an open letter to the agency showing evidence that the virus is airborne.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra as she gives all the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.