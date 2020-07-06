Coronavirus Essential podcast | India now third in number of cases; scientists say COVID-19 is airborne

With a total of 6.97 lakh cases India has become the third worst-hit country in the world, surpassing Russia which has 6.81 lakh cases. The US and Brazil are ahead of India with 29 lakh and 15 lakh cases respectively.

While the World Health Organization had said that the coronavirus is spread primarily by large respiratory droplets, as many as 239 scientists have posted an open letter to the agency showing evidence that the virus is airborne.