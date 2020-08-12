Coronavirus Essential podcast | India may have to wait longer for Russian vaccine; villagers tire of COVID-19 rules as rural cases surge

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the pandemic.
Russia has gone big in announcing about its COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V. However, many countries have pointed out the insufficient trials.
India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has to ask Russia to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 trials within India before making it available for Indian citizens.
Meanwhile, in a recent Reuters report from two dozen villages, it was found that many people have given up social distancing and masks, believing that the virus may not be a serious threat.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 07:22 pm