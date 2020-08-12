172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-india-may-have-to-wait-longer-for-russian-vaccine-villagers-tire-of-covid-19-rules-as-rural-cases-surge-5692001.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India may have to wait longer for Russian vaccine; villagers tire of COVID-19 rules as rural cases surge

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Russia has gone big in announcing about its COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V. However, many countries have pointed out the insufficient trials.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has to ask Russia to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 trials within India before making it available for Indian citizens.

Close

Meanwhile, in a recent Reuters report from two dozen villages, it was found that many people have given up social distancing and masks, believing that the virus may not be a serious threat.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the pandemic.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.