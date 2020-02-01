Budget 2020 podcast | What the new tax regime means and how it benefits taxpayers

In this exclusive podcast on Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Hitesh Gajaria, Partner, Co-head (Tax) at KPMG, to decode the new and old tax regimes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Gajaria discusses the optional new tax regime and compares it to the old tax regime, which may not benefit too many taxpayers. He then talks about the dividend distribution tax that has been abolished and the tax disputes that companies are involved in.