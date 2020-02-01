Budget 2020 podcast | Fiscal deficit slips; India's $5 trillion economy goal unclear

Tune in to this exclusive podcast with Sakshi Batra and Gaurav Choudhury to find out the impact of the Budget announcements on the economy.
The market was expecting a fiscal stimulus, which was not delivered in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 speech. This led to a sell-off on D-Street, resulting in the BSE tanking almost 1000 points.
Moreover, there are concerns over the listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the fiscal deficit slipping to 3.8 percent.
In a special podcast on Budget 2020, host Sakshi Batra talks to Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the country's $5 trillion economy goal.