BPCL surprises the Street, correction in IT stocks & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about the uncertainty in various markets with debt-ceiling resolution in the US hanging fire and two companies that have posted widely varying results this March quarter. Also, Dr Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management, tells us what drives his optimism on IT stocks. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla).
May 23, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST