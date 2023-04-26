Bajaj Auto Q4 results, Tata Consumer's tea biz recovery & expectations from Bajaj Finance | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the Q4 performance by Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer Products and what to expect from Bajaj Finance in the quarter gone by. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Rushabh Sheth of Karma Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
April 26, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST