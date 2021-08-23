In Pics | Scenes from Kabul airport amid evacuation

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) holds a baby during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20. (Image: U.S. Marine Corps/Reuters)

UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20. (Image: U.S. Marine Corps/Reuters)

US Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit calm infants during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 20. A Pentagon official confirmed Friday that US evacuation operations from Kabul's airport have been stalling because the receiving base in Qatar is overflowing and could not receive evacuees. "There has been a considerable amount of time today… where there haven't been departures," Brigadier General Dan DeVoe of the US Air Mobility Command told reporters. (Image: US Central Command Public Affairs / AFP)

A US Marine plays with children waiting to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 20. (Image: US Central Command Public Affairs / AFP)

Evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19.

A U.S. Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guide an evacuee during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 18. (Image: U.S. Marine Corps/Reuters)

A US Airmen comforts an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 20. (Image: US Central Command Public Affairs / AFP)

A boy is processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 18. (Image: U.S. Marine Corps/Reuters)

A U.S. Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit interacts with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 18, 2021 and released by U.S. Navy on August 20. (Image: U.S. Navy Corps/Reuters)

A US Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response (C) embraces a mother (L) after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on August 20. (Image: US Central Command Public Affairs / AFP)

A US Navy Corpsman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, hands out water to children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 20. (Image: US Central Command Public Affairs / AFP)