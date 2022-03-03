English
    A look at what the Quad is and how it works

    A virtual meeting of Quad leaders of countries – United States, Japan, Australia and India - is to be held on March 3. US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the meeting.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
    A virtual meeting of Quad leaders of countries – United States, Japan, Australia and India - is to be held on March 3. U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the meeting. Here’s a look at what the Quad is and how it works. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum comprising four maritime democracies: India, Japan, Australia and the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Quad’s origins can be traced back to the Indian Ocean tsunami when India, along with Japan, the US and Australia, conducted relief and rescue operations in the region. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The first informal meeting between the four countries took place in May, 2007. However, the alliance gradually fell apart in 2008. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In 2017, Japan officially proposed a revival of the Quad. The first working-level meeting under the Quad took place in Manila. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The first in-person meeting of Quad leaders was held in September, 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Quad is a loose grouping rather than a formal alliance. It does not have a decision-making body or a secretariat, or a formal structure like NATO or the United Nations. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #PM Narendra Modi #Quad #Slideshow #US President Joe Biden #World News
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 02:11 pm

