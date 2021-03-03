English
A look at how Neera Tanden lost her chance to head the Office of Management and Budget

United Stated President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has withdrawn her nomination after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators for her controversial tweets. Nearly all Republicans and at least one Democrat, refused to vote for Tanden because of her previous tweets in which she disparaged lawmakers, take a look at the full picture here

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Neera Tanden #Slideshow #US President Joe Biden #White House #World News
first published: Mar 3, 2021 06:20 pm

