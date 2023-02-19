English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    Week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

    This photo gallery highlights some of this week's most compelling images from across the world.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    A patient from the Nise de Silveira mental health institute dances with a doll during the institute's carnival parade, called in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    1/7
    A patient from the Nise de Silveira mental health institute dances with a doll during the institute's carnival parade, called in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    Women sell heart-shaped balloons at a flower market in Manila, Philippines on Monday.
    2/7
    Women sell heart-shaped balloons at a flower market in Manila, Philippines on Monday.
    A woman cries over the graves of her son and daughter, killed during the earthquake at Sehir cemetery in Malatya, Turkey.
    3/7
    A woman cries over the graves of her son and daughter, killed during the earthquake at Sehir cemetery in Malatya, Turkey.
    Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran perform maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.
    4/7
    Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran perform maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.
    Candombe dancers laugh as they get ready to perform in "Las llamadas" carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.
    5/7
    Candombe dancers laugh as they get ready to perform in "Las llamadas" carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.
    People cross a suspension bridge over the San Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Peruvians have found ways to manage their daily lives even as police and protesters clash across the country amid political turmoil over the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, who was later arrested for trying to dissolve Congress.
    6/7
    People cross a suspension bridge over the San Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, Peru. Peruvians have found ways to manage their daily lives even as police and protesters clash across the country amid political turmoil over the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, who was later arrested for trying to dissolve Congress.
    People listen to interfaith prayers during a community commemoration ceremony for the 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were killed at the Parkland, Fla., school, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting.
    7/7
    People listen to interfaith prayers during a community commemoration ceremony for the 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were killed at the Parkland, Fla., school, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting.
    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aero India 2023 #Carnival #IAF #Peru #Slideshow #suspension bridge #Turkey earthquake #US shooting
    first published: Feb 19, 2023 12:10 pm