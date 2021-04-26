MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

Oscars 2021 | List of winners of prestigious 93rd Academy Award

The most-anticipated award show of 2021 – the Academy Awards – took place on April 25 to honor the best films. At a socially-distanced Oscar ceremony retooled for the pandemic, Chloé Zhao made history on April 26. The “Nomadland” filmmaker won best director, becoming just the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the award. She is the first woman of color to win it. Here is the list of big winners of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Best Picture: Nomadland (Image: News18 Creative)
Best Picture: Nomadland (Image: News18 Creative)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father' (Image: News18 Creative)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father' (Image: News18 Creative)
Best Actress in Leading Role: Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland' (Image: News18 Creative)
Best Actress in Leading Role: Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland' (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Director: Chloe Zhao for 'Nomadland' (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari' (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens I Love You (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best International Feature Film: Another Round (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #93rd Academy Awards #Entertainment #Nomadland #Oscar 2021 #Oscar 2021 Awards #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 26, 2021 07:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.