Oscars 2021 | List of winners of prestigious 93rd Academy Award

Best Picture: Nomadland (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father' (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Actress in Leading Role: Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland' (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Director: Chloe Zhao for 'Nomadland' (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari' (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens I Love You (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul (Image: News18 Creative)

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher (Image: News18 Creative)

Best International Feature Film: Another Round (Image: News18 Creative)