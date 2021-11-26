Soft power | How the Korean Wave is making a splash in the entertainment industry

The popularity of Korean culture is at an all-time high, thanks to TV dramas like Netflix’s Squid Game and Hellbound. Oscar-winning films like Parasite and K-Pop stars like BTS and BlackPink are dominating the entertainment industry across the globe. What is the Korean Wave and what is it about the Korean culture that makes it so enticing to the Western world and beyond? Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)

Hallyu, a Chinese term, literally means Korean Wave. It refers to the global popularity of South Korea's cultural economy and its phenomenal growth encompassing music, movies, drama, online games, cuisine, cosmetics and much more.

Hellbound, a new South Korean fantasy horror series from Netflix, overtook Squid Game – another wildly popular Korean show – as the most-watched TV show on Netflix on November 20.

Here are the five most popular Korean movies these days.

South Korea has a dedicated goal to become the world's leading exporter of popular culture. The country sees it as a means to develop its 'soft power'.

As wildly successful movies and TV dramas gained popularity, regional media quickly announced the birth of Hallyu. The actual origins go back further in time.

Hallyu first spread to China and Japan, later to Southeast Asia and several countries worldwide. Since early 1999, Hallyu has become one of the biggest cultural phenomena across Asia.

In 1965, Korea's GDP per capita was less than that of Ghana. Today, South Korea is the world's 12th largest economy.

K-pop fandoms are incredibly influential. In the past couple of years, they have mobilised online to achieve social or political goals, from raising money for Black Lives Matter to hijacking racist hashtags.