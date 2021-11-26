MARKET NEWS

Soft power | How the Korean Wave is making a splash in the entertainment industry

South Korea has a dedicated goal to become the world’s leading exporter of popular culture. The country sees it as a means to develop its 'soft power'.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
The popularity of Korean culture is at an all-time high, with TV dramas like Netflix’s Squid Game & Hellbound. Oscar-winning films like Parasite and K-Pop stars like BTS and BlackPink dominating entertainment across the globe. What is the Korean Wave and what is it about their culture that makes it so enticing to the Western world and beyond? Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)
Hallyu, a Chinese term, literally means Korean Wave. It refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy and its phenomenal growth encompassing music, movies, drama, online games, cuisine, cosmetics and much more. (Image: News18 Creative)
Hellbound, a new South Korean fantasy horror series from Netflix, overtook Squid Game – another wildly popular Korean show – as the most-watched TV show on Netflix on November 20. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are the five most popular Korean movies these days. (Image: News18 Creative)
South Korea is one of the only countries, of not the only one, to have a dedicated goal to become the world’s leading exporter of popular culture as a means to develop its “soft power”. (Image: News18 Creative)
As wildly successful movies and TV dramas gained popularity, regional media quickly announced the birth of Hallyu. The actual origins go back further in time. (Image: News18 Creative)
Hallyu first spread to China and Japan, later to Southeast Asia and several countries worldwide. Since early 1999, Hallyu has become one of the biggest cultural phenomena across Asia. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 1965, Korea’s GDP per capital was less than that of Ghana. Today, South Korea is the world’s 12th largest economy. (Image: News18 Creative)
K-pop fandoms are incredibly influential. In the past couple of years, they have mobilized online to achieve social or political goals, from raising money for Black Lives Matter to hijacking racist hashtags. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here are some popular brands that have bought into the Korean wave. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Entertainment #Korean culture #Korean drama #Slideshow #World News
first published: Nov 26, 2021 08:43 pm

