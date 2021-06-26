MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Twitter locks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account, RIL AGM 2021 highlights, OPPO Reno6 Pro India launch, and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology for the week ended June 25.

Moneycontrol News
June 26, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said Twitter denied access to his microblogging account on June 25 for nearly an hour. The access was briefly revoked on the ground of the alleged violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) of the US, Prasad said. The action comes amid the row between the Centre and Twitter over India's new social media rules. More details here .
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said Twitter denied access to his microblogging account on June 25 for nearly an hour. The access was briefly revoked on the ground of the alleged violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) of the US, Prasad said. The action comes amid the row between the Centre and Twitter over India's new social media rules. More details here.
Reliance Jio on June 24 launched a new affordable 4G smartphone at the RIL 44th AGM. With Google, Reliance Jio has developed the JioPhone Next. The new Jio phone is aimed at providing feature-rich applications at an affordable price, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the 44th RIL AGM 2021. More details here .
Reliance Jio on June 24 launched a new affordable 4G smartphone at the RIL 44th AGM. With Google, Reliance Jio has developed the JioPhone Next. The new Jio phone is aimed at providing feature-rich applications at an affordable price, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the 44th RIL AGM 2021. More details here.
JioFiber, Reliance Industries Limited’s optical fibre-based and gigabit-speed fixed broadband service, now has more than three million subscribers, with two million added over the past year, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the company’s 44th AGM on June 24. Data consumption on JioFiber had grown to more than 3.5 times compared to the previous year. “Today, Jio’s optical-fibre network is physically present outside more than 12 million homes and business premises, with a deep fibre footprint in the top 100 cities,” he said. More details here .
JioFiber, Reliance Industries Limited’s optical fibre-based and gigabit-speed fixed broadband service, now has more than three million subscribers, with two million added over the past year, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the company’s 44th AGM on June 24. Data consumption on JioFiber had grown to more than 3.5 times compared to the previous year. “Today, Jio’s optical-fibre network is physically present outside more than 12 million homes and business premises, with a deep fibre footprint in the top 100 cities,” he said. More details here.
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G is coming soon to India. Our industry source tells us that the premium OPPO smartphone under the Reno branding will launch in India in mid-July. The company is currently working on fixing the Reno 6 Pro 5G India launch date.
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G is coming soon to India. Our industry source tells us that the premium OPPO smartphone under the Reno branding will launch in India in mid-July. The company is currently working on fixing the Reno 6 Pro 5G India launch date. More details here.
Microsoft has officially taken the lid off the next version of Windows. After a month of teasers, Windows 11 is finally live. Windows 11 is being touted as the “next generation” of Windows and comes around six years after the launch of Windows 10. Some of the standout features of Windows 11 include a new Windows Store, a simplified Windows UI, improvements in performance and multitasking, and support for Android apps. More details here .
Microsoft has officially taken the lid off the next version of Windows. After a month of teasers, Windows 11 is finally live. Windows 11 is being touted as the “next generation” of Windows and comes around six years after the launch of Windows 10. Some of the standout features of Windows 11 include a new Windows Store, a simplified Windows UI, improvements in performance and multitasking, and support for Android apps. More details here.
Battlegrounds Mobile India has been under the scanner since Krafton first announced the game. A limited open beta version of the game was recently revealed last week. But in the wake of its release, several reports emerged about the game’s developer secretly sending and receiving data from multiple servers located in China. However, Krafton was quick to respond, releasing a small update that fixes the issue of sending and receiving data from China. More details here .
Battlegrounds Mobile India has been under the scanner since Krafton first announced the game. A limited open beta version of the game was recently revealed last week. But in the wake of its release, several reports emerged about the game’s developer secretly sending and receiving data from multiple servers located in China. However, Krafton was quick to respond, releasing a small update that fixes the issue of sending and receiving data from China. More details here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: Jun 26, 2021 11:19 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.