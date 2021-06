The Tech Weekender: Twitter locks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account, RIL AGM 2021 highlights, OPPO Reno6 Pro India launch, and more

JioFiber, Reliance Industries Limited’s optical fibre-based and gigabit-speed fixed broadband service, now has more than three million subscribers, with two million added over the past year, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the company’s 44th AGM on June 24. Data consumption on JioFiber had grown to more than 3.5 times compared to the previous year. “Today, Jio’s optical-fibre network is physically present outside more than 12 million homes and business premises, with a deep fibre footprint in the top 100 cities,” he said. More details here