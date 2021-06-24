Reliance AGM 2021: JioPhone Next launched as world's most affordable 4G smartphone

Google and Jio teams have jointly developed the JioPhone Next, which is a fully-featured 4G smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.

Reliance Jio on June 24 launched a new affordable 4G smartphone at the RIL 44th AGM. With Google, Reliance Jio has developed the JioPhone Next. The new Jio phone is aimed at providing feature-rich applications at an affordable price, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the 44th RIL AGM 2021.

“Jio has truly democratised digital connectivity in India by offering the highest quality, most affordable 4G broadband services in the world. Even so, India still has nearly 300 million mobile users who are unable to escape from inefficient and exorbitant 2G services because even a basic 4G smartphone remains unaffordable for these users. Therefore, an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is essential to make India '2G-mukt',” Ambani said.

Google and Jio teams have jointly developed the JioPhone Next. It is a fully-featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio. It also comes with support for Google Play Store through which users will have access to Android apps. Jio Phone Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of Android developed especially for the Indian market.

It comes packed with cutting edge features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and more.

JioPhone Next sale in India starts on September 10, 2021. Reliance Industries Chairman and CEO, Mukesh Ambani, at the RIL AGM 2021 said that the Jio Phone Next will be the most 4G smartphone, not just in India but worldwide. The pricing details will be announced in the coming days.