The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Samsung has responded to the accusations that its "Space Zoom" technology is fake and is adding details to the photos that aren't originally there. A Reddit user who goes by the name ibreakphotos recently tried Samsung's extreme zoom feature called "Space Zoom". When tested, ibreakphotos found that Samsung's Neural Network processing was adding details to the picture that weren't present originally. Samsung has responded to the accusation by saying that its technology uses a "detail improvement function" that removes noise and enhances detail "to complete a bright and clear picture of the moon". ibreakphotos had used moon shots for the test.