WhatsApp has started rolling out the Chat Threads feature. Currently, the WhatsApp Chat Threads feature is available to a select number of beta users on Android. To check if you have the WhatsApp Chat Threads feature, you can verify by going to WhatsApp Settings > Help> Contact us.

Apple has collaborated with Warner Music to introduce 'Saylists'. Think of them as playlists but focused on helping youngsters with speech and sound disorders. The way this works is by analysing lyrics of songs that repeat phrases or have phonetics that are difficult for those with speech-sound disorders.

Vivo has officially taken the lid off the X60 series in India. The three phones in the lineup include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+. All three X60 series devices run on Snapdragon 800 series, feature multiple cameras, fast-charging support, and high-refresh-rate displays.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro price in India and specifications have been announced. The Realme 8 series competes directly with the Redmi Note 10 series launched earlier this year. Key specifications of Realme 8 series include a 108MP quad-camera setup, AMOLED displays and a 5000 mAh battery.

The government is working to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages, Minister of Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said, adding that the country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during the lockdown. "This is the communication strategy of the Modi government to provide optical fibre connection to 6.5 lakh villages...The country was kept going by the Information Technology mobile infrastructure during COVID-19 lockdown period," he said.