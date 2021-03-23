OnePlus Watch Launched at starting price of Rs 16,999: Check specs, features, variants

OnePlus Watch price in India has been announced. The OnePlus Watch launched at the OnePlus 9 series event is the company’s first smartwatch. The Watch comes with a variety of health and fitness-related features. OnePlus has also unveiled a special edition OnePlus Watch in Cobalt Alloy.

OnePlus Watch price in India

The OnePlus Watch India price is set at Rs 16,999 for the Classic Edition. It comes in Black and Silver colour options. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the OnePlus India website.

There is also a special OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition coming soon.

OnePlus Watch specifications

The OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a circular design. The Watch has two buttons on the right edge for power on/ off, and exploring the functions. One of the two buttons has the OnePlus branding on it.

It runs on RTOS and comes in two colours- Silver and Black. The OnePlus Watch also comes with automatic workout detection and various health and fitness modes. It features a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, heart rating monitoring, and stress tracking.

To offer seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices, the OnePlus Watch can be used as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. It can also be used to make or answer calls, control the music and displaying notifications.

The OnePlus Watch has 4GB of internal storage and comes with Warp Charging support for the 402 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Watch can provide worth a week’s juice in 20 minutes of charging. It will also have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus Watch does not come with support for iOS devices. On Android, you can connect the Watch with the HeyTap app to check related stats.