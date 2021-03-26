Apple collaborates with Warner Music to introduce 'Saylists'

Apple has collaborated with Warner Music to introduce 'Saylists'. Think of them as playlists but focused on helping youngsters with speech and sound disorders. The way this works is by analysing lyrics of songs that repeat phrases or have phonetics that are difficult for those with speech-sound disorders.

As BBC News reported, the sounds that young children with this impediment have problems with are, "Ch, d, f, g, k, l, r, s, t and z." So far, 173 songs under the Warner Music label have been chosen to be included as part of saylists. These include Don't start now by Dua Lipa and Right here, right now by Fatboy Slim.

These tracks were chosen from a list of 70 million tracks in the streaming services' catalogue. For now, these songs are English only and can be accessed by anyone using the Apple Music app. Just search for 'Saylists' in the search bar and tap on the results to see various playlists containing those songs.

The hope here is that this is a fun way for young people to work on their impediments without getting bored or feeling pressured. Studies have also found that music seems to help in cases like these by providing these kids with a safe area to practice without being judged.