English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple collaborates with Warner Music to introduce 'Saylists'

These 'Saylists' help people with speech-sound impediments

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

Apple has collaborated with Warner Music to introduce 'Saylists'. Think of them as playlists but focused on helping youngsters with speech and sound disorders. The way this works is by analysing lyrics of songs that repeat phrases or have phonetics that are difficult for those with speech-sound disorders.

As BBC News reported, the sounds that young children with this impediment have problems with are, "Ch, d, f, g, k, l, r, s, t and z." So far, 173 songs under the Warner Music label have been chosen to be included as part of saylists. These include Don't start now by Dua Lipa and Right here, right now by Fatboy Slim.

These tracks were chosen from a list of 70 million tracks in the streaming services' catalogue. For now, these songs are English only and can be accessed by anyone using the Apple Music app. Just search for 'Saylists' in the search bar and tap on the results to see various playlists containing those songs.

The hope here is that this is a fun way for young people to work on their impediments without getting bored or feeling pressured. Studies have also found that music seems to help in cases like these by providing these kids with a safe area to practice without being judged.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple Music #Music Streaming #streaming services
first published: Mar 26, 2021 11:04 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.