From Samsung Galaxy S21+ to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Here are some of the best smartphone deals across Flipkart and Amazon

The LG Wing was one of the most innovative smartphones to come out of 2020. When this dual-screen phone launched in India with a 60K price tag, it seemed like a tough sell. However, you can now get the LG Wing for as low as Rs 28,999 on Flipkart, courtesy of a massive price drop and an additional Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards EMI transactions.