From Samsung Galaxy S21+ to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Here are some of the best smartphone deals across Flipkart and Amazon

India has one of the largest smartphone markets in the world. And whether you’re fishing for a new phone with a massive budget or one that can offer the best value at an affordable price, here’s a look at some of the best deals online.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ | Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G | Looking for a full-blown flagship smartphone experience? Then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G | Looking for a full-blown flagship smartphone experience? Then the Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is certainly worth considering. Samsung is offering the 8GB/128GB of the S21 Plus for as low as Rs 76,999 on Amazon India. Additionally, you can also avail a discount of Rs 7,000 using an SBI credit card. Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Buds Pro for Rs 999 along with the S21 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 10i | Looking for a good 5G smartphone on a budget, then the Mi 10i is worth considering. The Looking for a good 5G smartphone on a budget, then the Mi 10i is worth considering. The Xiaomi Mi 10i arrives with some solid specifications, including a 108 MP main camera, a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 750G SoC, and a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Amazon is offering a Rs 1,000 discount coupon with an additional 10% discount using SBI credit cards.

Google Pixel 4a | While the While the Google Pixel 4a might seem lacking in terms of the number of cameras, it more than makes up for it in quality. The Pixel 4a is available for as low as Rs 29,999 on Flipkart, although you can opt for an additional 10% discount (Up to Rs 1,000) using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G | The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G was an already impressive affordable 5G phone with a 5,000 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 750G SoC, an AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup. Now, Amazon is offering the device for as low as Rs 18,999 (Rs 2,000 flat discount using SBI credit cards and a Rs 1,000 discount coupon), making it one of the most affordable 5G phones in India.

LG Wing | The The LG Wing was one of the most innovative smartphones to come out of 2020. When this dual-screen phone launched in India with a 60K price tag, it seemed like a tough sell. However, you can now get the LG Wing for as low as Rs 28,999 on Flipkart, courtesy of a massive price drop and an additional Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 11 | The The Apple iPhone 11 was the best-selling phone of 2020. It was also the most affordable iPhone 11 model, offering a flagship experience at a somewhat reasonable price. The iPhone 11 is available for Rs 51,999 on Flipkart, although there’s an additional Rs 1,000 discount using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards EMI transactions.

Realme X7 Pro 5G | If you are looking for a good sub-30K smartphone with the best hardware, then the R If you are looking for a good sub-30K smartphone with the best hardware, then the R ealme X7 Pro 5G is the way to go. While the phone featured a launch price of Rs 29,999, it is available for Rs 26,999 on Flipkart without the additional Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC credit and debit EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | The The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 with its 108 MP quad-camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 732G SoC, and 5,020 mAh battery. The Note 10 Pro Max features a starting price of Rs 19,990, but an additional 10% discount using an SBI credit card takes the price of the phone down to Rs 18,000.