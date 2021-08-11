Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip and everything else that Samsung 'Unpacked'

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The company has also announced the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS at its August 11 event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched at the Unpacked 2021 event is the company’s latest foldable smartphone. It is the first Samsung smartphone to feature an under-display camera. The foldable smartphone’s price in the US starts at $1,799.99. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India will be announced at a later date.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x foldable display. It has a resolution of 1,768 x 2,208 pixels on the inside when unfolded. On the outside, Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 24.4:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 832 x 2,260 pixels. One of the highlight features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its under-display camera. The Fold 3 is Samsung’s first phone to feature the under-screen camera tech. It has a 4MP f/1.8 sensor under the foldable display, which does not have any cutouts or notch.

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications include support for S Pen Pro, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB/512GB configuration, a 4400 mAh battery, a 12MP triple-camera setup, etc. The foldable phone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,400). The device comes in four colours - Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Cream.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a tiny hole punch cutout for the 10MP f/2.2 front camera. The display has a 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a dual-tone finish on the back. It also has a larger 1.9-inch external screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has a dual-camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies, there is a 10MP front camera. Click here to know more about the Z Flip 3

The two foldable were undoubtedly the highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two screen sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm dial features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 396x396 pixels resolution, while the 44mm model has a 1.36-inch AMOLED screen with a 450x450 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 boasts an aluminium case.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also available in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The 42mm variant features a 1.19-inch display, while the 46mm variant boasts a 1.36-inch display. The Watch 4 Classic also features a rotating bezel that can be used to navigate through the menus.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series will feature a new 5nm Exynos W920 chipset, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It comes with Snoring Detection, SpO2 tracking, and Sleep Score features. It also boasts a Body Composition feature that offers insights on the Body Mass Index, Fat Mass, Skeletal Muscle, and more. The Galaxy Watch 4 series also features a new BioActive sensor that does the job of three health sensors including an Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG and BioElectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor. For pricing details, click here

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, is the company’s new set of affordable earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company is yet to announce the Galaxy Buds 2 price in India at the moment.

The Buds 2 sport an in-ear design and come with a glossy finish. Each earbud has a silicon tip that can be changed as per the user’s fit. The charging case is white on the outside but matches the colour of the earbuds on the inside.