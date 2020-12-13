From the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Mi 10T Pro: Here are the best 2020 flagships you can buy in India

2020 has undoubtedly been a big year for flagship smartphones. We’ve seen big improvements across the board, with the ‘flagship’ space getting more competitive than ever. This year, we saw players like OnePlus and Xiaomi deliver full-blown flagships that closed the gap between the big boys. If you are an Indian consumer, then rest assured you will be spoilt for choice in the flagship smartphone space. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best flagship smartphones you can buy in India.