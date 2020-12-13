PlusFinancial Times
From the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Mi 10T Pro: Here are the best 2020 flagships you can buy in India

Would you go all out or lean on the side of value?

Carlsen Martin
Dec 13, 2020 / 10:35 PM IST
2020 has undoubtedly been a big year for the flagship smartphone. We’ve seen big improvements across the board, with the ‘flagship’ space getting more competitive than ever. This year, we saw players like OnePlus and Xiaomi deliver full-blown flagships that closed the gap between the big boys. If you are an Indian consumer, then rest assured you will be spoilt for choice in the flagship smartphone space. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best flagship smartphones you can buy in India.
2020 has undoubtedly been a big year for flagship smartphones. We’ve seen big improvements across the board, with the ‘flagship’ space getting more competitive than ever. This year, we saw players like OnePlus and Xiaomi deliver full-blown flagships that closed the gap between the big boys. If you are an Indian consumer, then rest assured you will be spoilt for choice in the flagship smartphone space. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best flagship smartphones you can buy in India.
Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone | Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | If you are looking for an ultra-premium smartphone and have no allegiance to Android or iOS, there’s nothing better than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This phone delivers on all fronts and does everything ‘very well’ if you are looking for a better phone in India, at the moment, good luck finding one. Check our review here.
Second Best Ultra-Premium Smartphone | Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max | In many ways, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is better than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, especially in the performance and camera departments. However, an outdated design and a low-refresh-rate screen are what I feel hold the 12 Pro Max back. Right now, the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s price in India is simply too high, putting it very close to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This makes it the illogical choice when looking for an ultra-premium smartphone unless you want the absolute best camera, come what may. Stay tuned for our full review.
Best Premium Smartphone | OnePlus 8 Pro | The OnePlus 8 Pro is my pick for the best overall flagship of 2020. If you factor in specs, design, and price, there are few phones that match this proposition. While the camera quality is not iPhone level, it gets pretty dam close. I am no camera aficionado, and if I had to choose between buying a OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 12, I’d go with the former and pocked the 25K. And that’s 25K more for only the 64GB model. Check our review here.
Second Best Premium Smartphone | Apple iPhone 12 | Next on the list is the best premium phone you can buy in India, without breaking the bank. And that honour goes to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is in my mind is the best of the lot. At Rs 84,900, it is not as expensive as the ‘Pro’, while offering a nearly similar experience. While the iPhone 12 mini is a great phone and was an absolute delight to use, its battery life is not up to the mark. Check our review here.
Best Value-Oriented Flagship | Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Thanks to a recent price cut, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is now available in India’s sub-50K price segment, which makes it deserving of a slot on this list. The S20+ is a premium smartphone and easily outmatches the competition in this segment. Phones like the OnePlus 8T, Mi 10, and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which may have otherwise been superb options at this budget, are written off by the Galaxy S20+. Check our review here.
Best Flagship Killer | Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro | While the OnePlus 8 and Realme X50 Pro were both considered for best flagship smartphone under Rs 40,000; they don’t offer the same value proposition, we’ve come to demand from flagship killers, as the Mi 10T Pro. While there are a few noticeable compromises, like the lack of an IP rating and an LCD display, the overall value proposition of the Mi 10T Pro is second to no other flagship. Check our review here.
Most Affordable Flagship | iQOO 3 | While the iQOO 3 has several shortcomings, it doesn’t take away from the fact that this is the only close to the 30K mark that packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC. When comparing the iQOO 3 other flagships on the list, it almost never comes out on top, but you begin to see its merits when comparing it to other phones at this price. Check our review here.
Best Gaming Phone | Asus ROG Phone 3 | While 2020 saw the release of several gaming phones from Nubia, Black Shark, and Lenovo, only the Asus ROG Phone 3 made its way to India. And if you are a competitive mobile gamer or a mobile gaming enthusiast, this is undoubtedly the phone for you. Check our review here.
TAGS: #Apple #Asus #gaming #iQOO #OnePlus #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Xiaomi #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 13, 2020 09:42 pm

