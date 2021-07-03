MARKET NEWS

From Mi 11 Ultra to OnePlus 9 Pro: Here are our favourite smartphones from India's most popular brands in 2021

Which one do you think is the best of the lot?

Carlsen Martin
July 03, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
2021 has seen an uptick in the number of smartphones shipped around the globe. Additionally, OEMs have been dropping new devices more than once every month. But as the curtain finally closes on the first half of 2021, we’ve decided to list our favourite smartphone from every brand in India this year.
While Xiaomi has had a pretty impressive track record of launching value-added devices in 2021 like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review) or the Mi 10i (Review), the top-end Mi 11 Ultra was in our mind its most exciting devices of 2021. The Mi 11 Ultra (Review) debuted as the company’s first ultra-premium offering, delivering a monstrous spec sheet capable of challenging the very best of Samsung and Apple. Beyond some top-notch specs, the Mi 11 Ultra is also the only smartphone on this list to feature a rear display to use the formidable triple-camera setup for selfies as well.
The recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Review) is an excellent value-added 5G phone, but it doesn’t do enough to distinguish itself from the competition in the segment. This makes the OnePlus 9 Pro an easy winner for the brand in 2021. The OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) didn’t see a lot of improvements over its predecessor but got just enough of an upgrade to help it surpass the Galaxy S21 5G and iPhone 12 in several important areas. With an upgraded design, display, chipset, and cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro are arguably one of the best, if not the best, smartphones in the sub-70K segment.
Vivo is no slouch when it comes to delivering quality smartphones across mid-range and flagship segments. However, the top-of-the-line Vivo X60 Pro+ (Review) is the first ultra-premium phone from the brand to arrive at Indian shores. Due to the success of the OnePlus 9 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, the X60 Pro+ flew under the radar. But on looking at its spec sheet, it is clear that this phone is no slouch and can rival just about any flagship with its powerful hardware. The phone also brings a formidable camera setup and is the only one to offer gimbal stabilization on a 48 MP ultrawide camera.
There’s no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) is the best overall phone from the company. However, it doesn’t bring anything new to the table from the previous generation. But the Galaxy A52 (Review), on the other hand, got a major revamp. So much so that the A52 seems like a massive generational upgrade over its predecessor, bringing a new camera system with OIS, a faster chipset and display, a bigger battery, and an IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52 isn’t just our favourite Samsung phone of 2021, but one of the best in this segment. The only disappointment is that Samsung didn’t launch the Galaxy A52 5G in India. The A52 5G’s superior 5G chipset would have made it one of the best mid-range 5G smartphones in India.
While Realme has been credited for launching the first 5G phone in India, in 2021, the brand hasn’t shown the same focus on flagships, putting more of its efforts in the budget and mid-range spaces. But in India, the sub-20K segment is where Realme shines the most, and this year is no exception as the launch of the Realme 8 Pro marked the first shift from the traditional 64 primary sensors it adopted since the Realme XT back in 2019. The Realme 8 Pro didn’t just bring a 108 MP camera sensor but brought one to the sub-20K segment.
While Poco has been dropping smartphones few and far between this year, none have managed to replicate the winning formula of the original Poco F1, i.e., until the Poco X3 Pro. Like the Poco F1, the Poco X3 Pro prioritized performance over all else, bringing the Snapdragon 860 SoC to the sub-20K segment. The Snapdragon 860 SoC is a king in terms of performance in the sub-20K segment, completely overpowering even the best Snapdragon 700 series chips. While most Poco phones are almost indistinguishable on paper from the competition, the Poco X3 Pro manages to stand out from the crowd and has no rival in the segment when it comes to performance.
iQOO recently thrust itself back into the Indian market after a two-year hiatus. This year we saw three new iQOO devices hit the Indian market. And while all three offered excellent value for money, the iQOO 7 Legend easily stood out from the rest. As far as flagship killers go, the iQOO 7 Legend (Review) is arguably the best there is, only challenged by the Mi 11X Pro (Review). Moreover, the phone has one of the most unique finishes of any smartphone in the country. There’s no doubt that the iQOO 7 Legend has set a pretty high bar for flagship killers in India.
Oppo hasn’t really had a strong showing in India, only offering budget and mid-range phones in the country this year. However, it was the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset in India that stood out the most. The Reno Pro 5G arrived in India back in January and offered a premium design and build, a versatile camera setup, a curved 90Hz display, and a significant upgrade in performance over its predecessor. While the Oppo F19 Pro+ does seem like a worthy competitor, the Reno5 Pro’s revamp helps it to the top spot in Oppo’s Indian arsenal.
In the past couple of years, Motorola has become quite competitive in the Indian markets, courtesy of its value-added budget and mid-range smartphones. And while there are several Motorola phones worthy of inclusion, the Moto G60 is arguably the best from the company to date. The phone is touted as a competitor to the Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. And not only does the Moto G 60 stand toe-to-toe with these phones in the hardware department, but it also knocks them out of the park on the software front.
Apple didn’t launch any smartphones in 2021, but you really can’t do a favourite smartphones list without it. And while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most formidable Apple phone, the standard iPhone 12 (Review) is our pick for the best from the company. Most people run for their wallets the moment they hear the word iPhone. But if you are looking for a solid flagship from Apple that can compete with the best from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung on both the hardware and value fronts, then the iPhone 12 is the way to go. And when it comes to software, Apple’s five years of upgrades is unrivalled in this or any segment.
Before we conclude our list of top 2021 phones, let’s go through some honourable mentions. First off, is the Asus ROG Phone 5 (Review). Asus only unveiled one smartphone in India, but it is arguably the best gaming phone in 2021. And unlike regular smartphones, the ROG Phone 5 brings a ton of features to enhance the mobile gaming experience. Next up is the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which has got enough of an upgrade to keep pace with the competition from Xiaomi and Realme.
