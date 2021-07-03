From Mi 11 Ultra to OnePlus 9 Pro: Here are our favourite smartphones from India's most popular brands in 2021

2021 has seen an uptick in the number of smartphones shipped around the globe. Additionally, OEMs have been dropping new devices more than once every month. But as the curtain finally closes on the first half of 2021, we’ve decided to list our favourite smartphone from every brand in India this year.

In the past couple of years, Motorola has become quite competitive in the Indian markets, courtesy of its value-added budget and mid-range smartphones. And while there are several Motorola phones worthy of inclusion, the Moto G60 is arguably the best from the company to date. The phone is touted as a competitor to the Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. And not only does the Moto G 60 stand toe-to-toe with these phones in the hardware department, but it also knocks them out of the park on the software front.