From Mi 11 Ultra to OnePlus 9 Pro: Here are our favourite smartphones from India's most popular brands in 2021

Apple didn’t launch any smartphones in 2021, but you really can’t do a favourite smartphones list without it. And while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most formidable Apple phone, the standard iPhone 12 ( Review ) is our pick for the best from the company. Most people run for their wallets the moment they hear the word iPhone. But if you are looking for a solid flagship from Apple that can compete with the best from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung on both the hardware and value fronts, then the iPhone 12 is the way to go. And when it comes to software, Apple’s five years of upgrades is unrivalled in this or any segment.