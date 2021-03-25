English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Full Specs Comparison

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Here's a comparison between two of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000.

Carlsen Martin
March 25, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST

Realme recently unveiled its 8 series in India. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are the latest additions to India’s sub-20K segment and bring considerable improvements across the board, especially across the ‘Pro’ variant. The Realme 8 Pro arrives with a 108 MP quad-camera setup, an AMOLED panel, super-fast charging, a capable mid-range chipset, and the latest software.

But as good as it gets, the Realme 8 Pro is not alone in this segment, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a noteworthy contender, with a near-similar spec sheet.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme 8 Pro
ModelRealme 8 ProRedmi Note 10 Pro Max
ChipsetSnapdragon 720GSnapdragon 732G
Display6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz,6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10
RAM6GB/8GB6GB/8GB
Storage128GB UFS 2.164GB/128GB UFS 2.2
Rear Camera108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth)108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth)
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.516 MP, f/2.5
Battery4,500 mAh, 50W Wired Charging Speed5,020 mAh, 33W Wired Charging Speed
SoftwareAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0Android 11, MIUI 12
ColoursInfinite Black, Infinite Blue, Illuminating YellowDark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze
PriceRs 17,999 / 19,999Rs 18,999 / 19,999 / 21,999

Finish

The Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are both available in three colour options. In terms of their overall finishes, Xiaomi opts for a more subtle touch, while Realme goes with an edgy finish that illustrates its ‘Dare To Leap’ branding.

Display 

Close

Related stories

The displays of both phones are protected by Gorilla Glass on the front. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a slightly larger display, which supports HDR10 content. There’s very little that separates these two displays, making either one a good choice.

Performance 

For performance, Xiaomi has a slight edge over Realme. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boasts a slightly faster Snapdragon 732G as compared to the Snapdragon 720G on the Realme 8 Pro. Additionally, the Note 10 Pro Max also comes with faster UFS 2.2 storage as opposed to UFS 2.1 storage on the Realme 8 Pro.

Battery and Software 

When it comes to battery life, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a larger battery capacity, but the Realme 8 Pro hits back with faster charging speed. In terms of software, it comes down to preference, with MIUI offering more customizations at the cost of a clean interface. Realme UI, on the other hand, offers a relatively clean interface and quite a bit of customization. If you asked us, we’d prefer Realme UI over MIUI.

Cameras

The camera setup on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro seem almost indistinguishable on paper. While you can check out our full review of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for a better look at camera performance, the Realme 8 Pro review is not out yet. But will be out soon, so stay tuned!
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 25, 2021 06:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.