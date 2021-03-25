Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Full Specs Comparison

Realme recently unveiled its 8 series in India. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro are the latest additions to India’s sub-20K segment and bring considerable improvements across the board, especially across the ‘Pro’ variant. The Realme 8 Pro arrives with a 108 MP quad-camera setup, an AMOLED panel, super-fast charging, a capable mid-range chipset, and the latest software.
But as good as it gets, the Realme 8 Pro is not alone in this segment, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a noteworthy contender, with a near-similar spec sheet.Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme 8 Pro
|Model
|Realme 8 Pro
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 720G
|Snapdragon 732G
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz,
|6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|128GB UFS 2.1
|64GB/128GB UFS 2.2
|Rear Camera
|108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth)
|108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth)
|Front Camera
|16 MP, f/2.5
|16 MP, f/2.5
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, 50W Wired Charging Speed
|5,020 mAh, 33W Wired Charging Speed
|Software
|Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
|Android 11, MIUI 12
|Colours
|Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, Illuminating Yellow
|Dark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze
|Price
|Rs 17,999 / 19,999
|Rs 18,999 / 19,999 / 21,999
Finish
The Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are both available in three colour options. In terms of their overall finishes, Xiaomi opts for a more subtle touch, while Realme goes with an edgy finish that illustrates its ‘Dare To Leap’ branding.
Display
The displays of both phones are protected by Gorilla Glass on the front. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a slightly larger display, which supports HDR10 content. There’s very little that separates these two displays, making either one a good choice.
Performance
For performance, Xiaomi has a slight edge over Realme. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boasts a slightly faster Snapdragon 732G as compared to the Snapdragon 720G on the Realme 8 Pro. Additionally, the Note 10 Pro Max also comes with faster UFS 2.2 storage as opposed to UFS 2.1 storage on the Realme 8 Pro.
Battery and Software
When it comes to battery life, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a larger battery capacity, but the Realme 8 Pro hits back with faster charging speed. In terms of software, it comes down to preference, with MIUI offering more customizations at the cost of a clean interface. Realme UI, on the other hand, offers a relatively clean interface and quite a bit of customization. If you asked us, we’d prefer Realme UI over MIUI.
Cameras
The camera setup on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro seem almost indistinguishable on paper. While you can check out our full review of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
for a better look at camera performance, the Realme 8 Pro review is not out yet. But will be out soon, so stay tuned!