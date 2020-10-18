Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days — here is our list of best tech deals

From mobiles to laptops, there's something for everyone during Amazon and Flipkart's festive sales. Carlsen Martin Best Deals on Mobile Phones | Flipkart and Amazon | The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will be available for Rs 49,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, making it one of the best smartphone offers throughout the sale. The iPhone 11 is also getting a big discount and will be available for less than Rs 50,000 on both Flipkart and Amazon during their respective sales. Possibly the most-discounted smartphone during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the LG G8x with a dual-screen design will be available for Rs 19,999. The G8x ThinQ is an affordable alternative to the dual-screen experience. Best Deals on TVs | Amazon | Are you looking to upgrade from LED to QLED? Samsung’s 43-inch Serif TV will be available for Rs 64,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian sale. The Serif TV will currently set you back a little over Rs 70,000. Other good TV options include the 55-inch OnePlus 4K QLED TV, and Sony Bravia 4K LED TV, starting from Rs 62,899 and Rs 58,999, respectively. Best Deals on Laptops | Flipkart | Looking to trade in your old laptop for a new one, then HP and Dell will be offering 10th Gen Intel Core i5 notebooks, starting in the sub-50K segment. The Mi Notebook 14 and Lenovo IdeaPad laptops are also getting price cuts during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Best Deals on Speakers | Flipkart | Want to buy a good soundbar on a budget? Check out the Samsung HW-T42E/XL soundbar for Rs 6,299, while the LG SJ3 soundbar will set you back Rs 7,999. Additionally, the boAt stone 1500 will now be available for Rs 2,999, a 1K discount from its original price. The Mi Smart Speaker is also going on sale for Rs 2,999 and in our view is the best smart speaker under Rs 5000. Best Deals on Headphones | Flipkart | The Realme Buds Air Pro are also going on sale on Flipkart and are available for Rs 4,499 during the sale. The Buds Air Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 and are equipped with noise cancellation. The Jabra Elite 65t are also getting a big price drop and will set you back Rs 4,999 during the sale. If you are looking for premium over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation without breaking the bank; then the Sony WH-H910N at Rs 8,999 is as good as it gets. Best Deals on Gaming Console | Flipkart | Are you ready to upgrade to the next-gen console hardware, but don’t want to pay the premium 50K price? Well, good news, the cheaper Xbox Series S is going on sale on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The Xbox Series S will be priced at Rs 29,999, down from its original Rs 34,990 price. The Xbox Series S brings all the capabilities of the Xbox Series X at a lower resolution; you can check out the difference here. Best Deal on Smart Watch | Amazon and Flipkart | Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering several deals on fitness trackers. The Realme Watch will go on sale for Rs 2,999 on Flipkart, bringing several fitness tracking features at an affordable price. The Honor Magic Watch 2 is also set to get a price cut and will be available for less than 10K during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is set to get a 40 percent discount on Amazon during the sale. Additionally, the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch will also be available for Rs 14,990. Best Deal on Gaming Mouse | Amazon | The Logitech G502 Hero is arguably the best gaming mouse under Rs 5000. But it will be even cheaper during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. To be more precise, 1K cheaper, with a new price tag of Rs 3,995. Check out our review of the G502 wireless gaming mouse here. Best Deal on Gaming Laptops | Flipkart | Hardcore gamers will be pleased to know that the Acer Predator Helios 300 is available for Rs 89,990. The Helios 300 offers the best bang for your buck in a gaming laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2060 GPU, a 144Hz IPS panel, and 256GB + 1TB Hybrid storage. For casual gaming and work, you can get the Acer Aspire 7 with a Ryzen 5 (3550H) CPU, GTX 1650, GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for Rs 44,990 on Flipkart. Best Deal on CPU | Amazon | Do you need to buy a CPU for your PC? The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will be available for Rs 20,990, an estimated Rs 1,500 discount. The Ryzen 5 3600XT is the perfect CPU for both gaming and content creation and arrives with a Wraith Spire cooler in the box. First Published on Oct 18, 2020 03:41 pm