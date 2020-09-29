Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Smart Band 5 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi just added new devices to its IoT product portfolio in India. The new products include the Mi Smart Speaker, the Mi Watch Revolve, and the Mi Smart Band 5. Xiaomi's latest offerings bolster its profile in the smart accessories and ecosystem products in India.

Mi Smart Speaker Price in India

The Mi Smart Speaker is priced at Rs 3,499 in India. The Mi Smart Speaker will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart starting from October 1. The speaker will also be made available through other offline retail stores soon.

Mi Watch Revolve Price in India

The Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. The smartwatch is available in a single 46mm variant. The Mi Watch Revolve is available in Chrome Silver and Midnight Black colour options. It will go on sale from October 6, but if you purchase the watch between today and Diwali, it will only set you back Rs 9,999. The Mi Watch Revolve will be available for purchase on Amazon, Mi Home, and Mi.com.

Mi Smart Band 5 Price in India

The Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. The new Mi fitness band arrives in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and Orange strap colour options. The Mi Smart Band 5 will be available from October 1 on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve sports a 1.39-inch (454*454 pixels) AMOLED display with a 46mm dial. The display features 450 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Watch Revolve packs a 420 mAh battery that can last up to two weeks on a single charge. Xiaomi says the smartwatch can deliver 20 hours with GPS turned on, while a full charge takes place in less than 2.5 hours.

The smartwatch also boasts of 5ATM water resistance. The Mi Watch Revolve features Wi-Fi, GPS, and Glonass for connectivity. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a three-axis acceleration sensor, an ambient light sensor, a PPG heart rate sensor, a gyroscope, and a geomagnetic sensor. The Mi smartwatch is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Without the strap, the watch weighs 40 grams.

The Mi Watch Revolve uses the Firstbeat Motion Algorithm that provides physiological data for sports and wellness. You also get features like stress management, heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, body energy monitoring, and VO2 Max. The smartwatch also boasts ten sports modes as well as 110 watch faces and a variety of strap options.

Mi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi’s new smart speaker features a 12W 2.5-inch front-firing audio driver that is tuned with DTS sound. The Mi speaker features a matte finish on top of a thin metal mesh for a premium design. Xiaomi has also integrated touch controls on the top of the speaker. The Mi Smart Speaker features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

You can also connect two Mi Smart Speakers together via Bluetooth for stereo sound output. The Mi Smart Speaker supports Google Assistant, making it compatible with all devices that feature Google Assistant support. Additionally, the speaker also supports voice commands in Hindi.

Mi Smart Band 5

The new Mi smart band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touch panel with a 126*294 pixels resolution, 16-bit colour, and 450 nits of brightness. Xiaomi’s is touting up to 14 days of battery life in regular use and up to 21 days in power saving mode. Xiaomi says that the total charging time is less than two hours.

Xiaomi’s new fitness band features 11 professional sports modes, including walking, riding, free exercise, yoga, etc. The Mi Smart Band 5 features 24x7 heart monitoring, sleep monitoring, resting heart rate, light sleep, deep sleep, rapid eye movement (REM), stress monitoring, etc. The band also tracks women’s health like menstrual cycles and ovulation phases.

The new PPG Bio sensor also enables up to 50 percent more accurate heart rate monitoring. Other features on the Mi Band 5, includes water resistance up to 50 meters, customized watch faces, remote shutter, alarm, notifications for calls, and more.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

Xiaomi also launched an automatic soap dispenser. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser uses automatic hand detection for contact-free hand washing. The dispenser can store 300ml of soap for up to 375 hand washes and can dispense soap in a quarter of a second. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be priced at Rs 999 in India.