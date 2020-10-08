Realme Smart SLED TV, Realme 100W Soundbar, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart Cam 360 and other accessories debut in India

All the new products will be available starting from October 16. Carlsen Martin Realme recently launched a ton of new products in India, including a new TV. Among the new products launched, were the Realme Smart SLED TV, Realme 100W Soundbar, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, and the Realme Smart Cam. The new smart accessories and ecosystem product were launched alongside the Realme 7i. First up is the new Realme TV, which features new SLED technology. Realme claims that the proprietary panel features a 94.6-percent screen-to-body ratio and delivers an NTSC colour gamut of up to 108-percent. Realme claims that the SLED panel can produce higher colour gamut as opposed to standard LED screens, delivering picture quality akin to a QLED panel. The Realme Smart SLED TV boasts a built-in Chroma Boost Picture Engine and is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission. The TV packs a 24W quad stereo speaker system along with Dolby Audio technology. The Realme Smart SLED TV arrives in a single 55-inch 4K Ultra HD model and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The Realme TV (55-inch) is priced at Rs 42,999 in India, although the TV will be available at an introductory price of Rs 39,999. The television will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com from October 16 at 12:00 pm. Realme also launched its first soundbar in Indian markets, to complement the new SLED TV. The Realme 100W Soundbar features two full-range 2.25-inch 15W speakers, as well as two 15W tweeters. Additionally, the subwoofer boasts an output of 40W as well as 50Hz to 24KHz low-frequency enhancement. Realme’s 100W soundbar can be paired over Bluetooth 5.0, while also featuring an HDMI ARC, Aux-in, USB port and more. The Buds Air Pro debuted as Realme’s latest flagship offering in the TWS space. The Realme Buds Air Pro is priced at 4,999 in India and will go on sale on October 16 at midnight. As part of an introductory offer during the festive season, the Realme Buds Air Pro will cost Rs 4,499. The Buds Air Pro are Realme’s first true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. The new Realme true wireless earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The buds also offer up to 25 hours of playback with the case and feature a 94ms low latency mode. It supports fast charging, touch controls, and boasts an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The Buds Air Pro will be available in white and black colour options. The last audio product unveiled during Realme’s recent event was the Realme Wireless Pro earphones. The Buds Wireless Pro earphones feature Environmental Noise Cancellation, a Bass Boost+ and Low Latency Gaming Mode. The Buds Wireless Pro features 13.6mm drivers and support LDAC codec. The Buds Wireless Pro offers up to 22 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off and 16 hours with it turned on. The new MicroUSB port has been replaced with a USB-C port for charging. The buds now take 1.5 hours to reach a full charge, while a five-minute charge will get you up to 1.7 hours of playback. The Buds Wireless Pro is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and will be available starting October 16. However, you can purchase them for Rs 2,999 as part of an introductory festive offer. The Realme Smart Cam 360 is the latest addition to the company’s IoT portfolio. The Realme Smart Cam 360 is priced at Rs 2,999 but will be available for Rs 2,499 during the first sale on October 16. The smart camera gets a mechanical gimbal for 360-degree panoramic footage, 3D noise cancellation, and a wide dynamic range. The camera supports AI motion detection and an automatic Night Vision Mode. The two-way voice talk can be used for remote calls. The Realme Smart Cam 360-degrees supports 1080p Full HD video recording. Another Realme accessory that recently debuted in India is a new 20,000 mAh power bank. The power bank features two USB ports and one USB-C port. The Realme Power Bank 2 supports 18W quick charge with all three ports. The power bank features battery overcharge protection, over-voltage protection, surge protection, temperature protection, and more. The Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs 1,599 in India. The power bank will go on sale on October 16. Lastly, we come to the most unconventional product on the list, the Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush. The electric toothbrush arrives with 20,000 revolutions per minute. There is a high-frequency sonic motor and Dupont bristles that have 99.99 percent antibacterial properties. Realme claims the 800 mAh battery can last up to 130 days and charges via USB Type-C port. The Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush also features alerts when you reach different areas of your mouth. The electric toothbrush stops after two minutes. The Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is priced at Rs 799 in India and will be available starting October 16. First Published on Oct 8, 2020 03:55 pm