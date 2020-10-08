Realme Smart SLED TV, Realme 100W Soundbar, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart Cam 360 and other accessories debut in India

The last audio product unveiled during Realme’s recent event was the Realme Wireless Pro earphones. The Buds Wireless Pro earphones feature Environmental Noise Cancellation, a Bass Boost+ and Low Latency Gaming Mode. The Buds Wireless Pro features 13.6mm drivers and support LDAC codec. The Buds Wireless Pro offers up to 22 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off and 16 hours with it turned on. The new MicroUSB port has been replaced with a USB-C port for charging. The buds now take 1.5 hours to reach a full charge, while a five-minute charge will get you up to 1.7 hours of playback. The Buds Wireless Pro is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and will be available starting October 16. However, you can purchase them for Rs 2,999 as part of an introductory festive offer.