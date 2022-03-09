Assembly Election Results 2022 | Counting of votes tomorrow: A look at some poll trivia

A candidate can lose the security deposit if fails to get 1/6 of the total valid votes cast in that constituency. (Image: News18 Creative)

Reserved constituencies are constituencies in which seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes based on the size of their population. (Image: News18 Creative)

During Assembly elections, people vote for one representative in each constituency and the elected representatives become Members of the Legislative Assembly. (Image: News18 Creative)

Election deposit is the sum of money deposited by every candidate contesting a Parliamentary or Assembly election to ensure that only serious candidates nominate themselves for an election. This amount is called a security deposit. (Image: News18 Creative)

The election commission has hiked the poll expenditure limit for contesting candidates due to the rise in the cost inflation index and the size of the electorate. (Image: News18 Creative)