MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Union Minister Hardeep Puri performs 'bhoomi pujan' for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 4 performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate. The central government aims to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly developed Rajpath. Puri said the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue would be a symbol of Modern India.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri performed the ground breaking ceremony & bhoomi poojan of redeveloped and restructured Central Vista Avenue on February 4. The government has approved a proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri performed the ground breaking ceremony and bhoomi poojan for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. The government has approved a proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crore. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
The 3km-long Central Vista Avenue stretches from North & South Block to India Gate, and includes Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of trees, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
The 3km-long Central Vista Avenue stretches from North & South Block to India Gate, and includes Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of trees, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
Government hopes to celebrate next R-Day parade on Central Vista Avenue. Hardeep Puri said that the new redeveloped Central Vista Avenue will be a symbol of Modern India. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
The government seeks to celebrate the next Republic Day parade on Central Vista Avenue. Puri said Central Vista Avenue will be a symbol of Modern India. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
Objective of this project is to make the Avenue an icon that truly benefits New India. This will be achieved by refurbishing, strengthening & restoring landscape & tree cover of the avenue, providing amenities, making it more pedestrian friendly & easier for traffic to negotiate. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
The objective of the project is to make the Avenue an icon that truly benefits New India. This will be achieved by refurbishing, strengthening and restoring landscape and tree cover of the avenue, providing amenities, making it more pedestrian friendly and easier for traffic to negotiate. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular shape Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's Residence and Prime Minister's Office, and a new Vice-President Enclave. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular shape Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's Residence and Prime Minister's Office, and a new Vice-President Enclave. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Central Vista Avenue #Hardeep Puri #India #New parliament building #Slideshow
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:39 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.