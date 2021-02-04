Union Minister Hardeep Puri performs 'bhoomi pujan' for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri performed the ground breaking ceremony and bhoomi poojan for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. The government has approved a proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crore. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)

The 3km-long Central Vista Avenue stretches from North & South Block to India Gate, and includes Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of trees, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)

The government seeks to celebrate the next Republic Day parade on Central Vista Avenue. Puri said Central Vista Avenue will be a symbol of Modern India. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)

The objective of the project is to make the Avenue an icon that truly benefits New India. This will be achieved by refurbishing, strengthening and restoring landscape and tree cover of the avenue, providing amenities, making it more pedestrian friendly and easier for traffic to negotiate. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)