Ashwini Vaishnav takes charge as the Union Minister for Railways. He is an ex-IAS officer from Odisha and is also a member of the Rajya Sabha. He has also served as the private secretary to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology as his second portfolio at Electronics Niketan.

Anurag Thakur is given the charge for Information and Broadcast Ministry along with Sports Ministry

"I am honoured to serve the people of India Flag of India as a Union Cabinet Minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility," Anurag Thakur said after being promoted to the cabinet.

Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan at a time when experts have predicted a third COVID-19 wave in the country.

Mansukh Mandaviya has previously served as the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilisers in the Government of India. He also holds a record of being the youngest MLA in Gujarat.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh takes charge of the Ministry of Steel. "Today is my first day here, it's a joyous moment for me. I work with an open mind. I don't know anything yet, I'll examine everything, understand them and then speak on it," he said.

Darsha Vikram Jardosh takes charge as Union Minister of State for Railways.