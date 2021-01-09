These 4 stocks gained over 20% in first half of the last three calendar years

Moneycontrol analyzed the BSE universe of stocks to shortlist the names that were consistent performers in the first half of last three calendar years. We considered only the stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 100 crore. Four stocks have made the cut, interestingly all the four stocks have remained good performers even in the last six months. Apollo Tricoat Tubes and Shree Ganesh Remedies have actually doubled the investor wealth. (Data Source: ACE Equity)