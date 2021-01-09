MARKET NEWS

These 4 stocks gained over 20% in first half of the last three calendar years

Interestingly, there are only four stocks in the BSE universe that have consistently gained at least 20 percent in each of the first halves of the last three calendar years.

Ritesh Presswala
January 09, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
As we entered into the new calendar year, moneycontrol has analyzed the BSE universe to shortlist stocks that were consistent performers in the first half of each year for the last three calendar years. We considered only stocks with a market cap of over Rs 100 crore. Four stocks have made the cut, interestingly all the four stocks have remained good performers even in the last six months, in fact, stocks like Apollo Tricoat Tubes and Shree Ganesh Remedies have doubled the investor wealth. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Apollo Tricoat Tubes share price performance in the first half of last 3 calendar years. 1HCY18: 31% | 1HCY19: 37% | 1HCY20: 50%.
Astrazeneca Pharma India share price-performance in the first half last 3 calendar years. 1HCY18: 31% | 1HCY19: 45% | 1HCY20: 22%.
Shree Ganesh Remedies share price-performance of the first half of each of the calendar year. 1HCY18: 20% | 1HCY19: 28% | 1HCY20: 59%.
Valiant Organics Ltd. share price-performance of the first half of each of the calendar year. 1HCY18: 22 % | 1HCY19: 22 % | 1HCY20: 30 %.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Jan 9, 2021 03:12 pm

