These 11 companies see consistent sales, profit growth in one year, stocks gain up to 350%

As the year-end is around the corner, Moneycontrol mapped the BSE 500 companies that saw their profit and sales grow consistently over the last four quarters (December 2020 to September 2021). There are 14 firms out of 500 that fit the criteria. 11 out of 14 stocks have gained over 40 percent in the last one year. Some stocks like KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, L&T Technology Services, and Jindal Stainless turned multibaggers during the same period (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, all these 11 stocks look very strong according to the moneycontrol SWOT analysis.