These 11 companies see consistent sales, profit growth in one year, stocks gain up to 350%

Some stocks like KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, L&T Technology Services, and Jindal Stainless turned multibaggers during the same period.

Ritesh Presswala
December 17, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
As the year-end is around the corner, Moneycontrol mapped the BSE 500 companies that saw their profit and sales grow consistently over the last four quarters (December 2020 to September 2021). There are 14 firms out of 500 that fit the criteria. 11 out of 14 stocks have gained over 40 percent in the last one year. Some stocks like KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, L&T Technology Services, and Jindal Stainless turned multibaggers during the same period (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, all these 11 stocks look very strong according to the moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
KPIT Technologies Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 358 percent to Rs 504 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 110 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Persistent Systems Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 237 percent to Rs 4389 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 1304 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
L&T Technology Services Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 196 percent to Rs 5426 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 1832 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Jindal Stainless Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 180 percent to Rs 187 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 67 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 84 percent to Rs 2783 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 1510 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Tata Steel Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 82 percent to Rs 1154 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 635 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
JSW Steel Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 80 percent to Rs 658 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 366 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Rossari Biotech Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 64 percent to Rs 1340 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 819 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 53 percent to Rs 773 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 505 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. | In last one year, the stock has risen 50 percent to Rs 606 as on December 15, 2021 from Rs 405 as on December 15, 2020. According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has 15 strengths points and 4 weaknesses. Click here for a detailed view
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 17, 2021 12:35 pm

