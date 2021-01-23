In Charts | Top performing sectors at each milestone of Sensex journey from 10K to 50K

After hitting the 50,000-level on January 21, 2020, the benchmark index Sensex lost over 1,000 points in the last two days of trade. Moneycontrol has analyzed how much time it took for Sensex to hit each milestone and which sectors were the star performers in each period. We considered Sensex journey in four parts each period with 10,000 points - i.e 10,000-20,000 till 40,000-50,000. Data suggest that for the best performing sector, the BSE Healthcare sector topped the list twice out of 4 periods but if we considered top 5 sectors' performance then the BSE Realty stood out as it excelled 3 out of 4 times in each of 10,000 points rise.