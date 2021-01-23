MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

In Charts | Top performing sectors at each milestone of Sensex journey from 10K to 50K

After hitting the 50,000-level on January 21, 2020, the benchmark index Sensex lost over 1,000 points in the last two days of trade

Ritesh Presswala
January 23, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
After hitting the 50,000 level on January 21, 2020, the benchmark index Sensex has lost over 1000 points in the last two days of trade. Meanwhile, moneycontrol analysis how much time it took to hit each milestone and which sectors were the star performers in each period. To understand we considered Sensex journey in four parts each period with 10,000 points - i.e 10,000-20,000 till 40,000-50,000. Data suggest that for the best performing sector, the BSE Healthcare sector topped the list twice out of 4 periods but if we considered top 5 sectors performance then the BSE Realty outshine the other sectoral indices as it arrived 3 out of 4 times in each of 10,000 points rise.
After hitting the 50,000-level on January 21, 2020, the benchmark index Sensex lost over 1,000 points in the last two days of trade. Moneycontrol has analyzed how much time it took for Sensex to hit each milestone and which sectors were the star performers in each period. We considered Sensex journey in four parts each period with 10,000 points - i.e 10,000-20,000 till 40,000-50,000. Data suggest that for the best performing sector, the BSE Healthcare sector topped the list twice out of 4 periods but if we considered top 5 sectors' performance then the BSE Realty stood out as it excelled 3 out of 4 times in each of 10,000 points rise.
SensexMilestone222021
However, it is not wise to compare each period equally as if you see all the period growth in percentage term then it makes a huge difference for e.g to reach 20,000 level from 10,000 level it needs 100 percent gain while to reach 50,000 level from 40,000 level it needs scale up 25 percent.
Real Estate sector top performer with gain of 600 percent.
Real Estate sector top performer with a gain of 638 percent.
Real Estate sector top performer with a gain of 638 percent.
Healthcare sector top performer with a gain of 315 percent.
Healthcare sector top performer with a gain of 315 percent.
Oil & Gas sector top performer with a gain of 55 percent.
Healthcare sector top performer with a gain of 315 percent.
Healthcare sector top performer with a gain of 63 percent.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Jan 23, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.