Buzzing Stocks: Coal India, DHFL, Reliance Power and other stocks in news today

Results on June 14: Coal India, IDFC, Indian Overseas Bank, Aditya Consumer Marketing, Arihant Capital Markets, BF Investment, BFL Asset Finvest, BF Utilities, Gayatri Projects, Globus Spirits, Greenply Industries, Hemisphere Properties India, IFB Industries, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kajaria Ceramics, Kellton Tech Solutions, Mirc Electronics, Satin Creditcare Network, Singer India, Swelect Energy Systems, and Uttam Sugar Mills.

DLF: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 480.94 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 1,712.57 crore from Rs 1,694.2 crore YoY.

BHEL: The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 1,034.8 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,532.67 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 7,170.5 crore from Rs 5,022.94 crore YoY.

Sun TV Network: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 449.88 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 782 crore from Rs 735.16 crore YoY.

Adani Enterprises: The company incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cement Industries on June 11.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund Inc acquired 25,50,957 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing at Rs 287.84 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Reliance Power: The board of Reliance Power approved the plan to raise funds up to Rs 1,325 crore through preferential issue of equity shares, the company announced on June 13.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company has filed draft document with SEBI to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to Rs 4,300 crore. The FPO is being launched to meet the SEBI norm of minimum public shareholding of 25 percent in a listed entity.

DHFL: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have suspended the trading in equity shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). The ban will come into effect from June 14, both the exchanges noted in their respective circulars.

Globus Spirits: Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 3.31 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 383.22 per share on the NSE, whereas Rajasthan Global Securities was the buyer for 1,80,210 equity shares in the company at Rs 383.66 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Accelya Solutions India: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 7 lakh equity shares in Accelya Solutions at Rs 1,194.91 per share, whereas Setu Securities sold 2,50,335 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,192.29 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

CARE Ratings: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 26.48 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 79.58 crore from Rs 65.97 crore YoY. The company approved an appointment of Jinesh Shah as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 12.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders: The company reported higher profit at Rs 11.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1.84 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 149.83 crore from Rs 44.73 crore YoY.

Lumax Auto Technologies: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 24.88 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 387.98 crore from Rs 272.74 crore YoY.

BEML: The company incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary for demerger of surplus land and asset as part of its strategic disinvestment process undertaken by Government of India.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The company appointed Yashvardhan Patil as Group Chief Executive Officer.​

Capacite Infraprojects: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 24.5 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 4.03 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 368.9 crore from Rs 307.2 crore YoY.

JK Cement: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 214.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 160.82 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,134.14 crore from Rs 1,545.65 crore YoY.

Parag Milk Foods: The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 9.64 crore in Q4FY21 against profit of Rs 10.1 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 434.3 crore from Rs 535.23 crore YoY.