Will Motherson’s acquisitions mark the end of earnings downgrades?

SAMIL management reckons that the economic environment is turning more supportive for suppliers, though it may take a while before the full impact of currency volatility and increased costs are recovered

Highlights SAMIL’s recent acquisitions have led to improved FY25 earnings forecasts The component maker has presence is several regions, with US and Europe accounting for 52 percent of sales But global turmoil led to a 40-50 percent cut in earnings over last four years Improving car sales and a brighter economic milieu set the stage for earnings upgrades After a series of earnings downgrades, Samvardhan Motherson International (SAMIL) appears on course for a reversal of fortunes. For the global auto component maker, which believes...