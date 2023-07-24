Will Jerome Powell derail the ‘Immaculate Disinflation’ narrative?

The big question before the Fed meet on July 25-26 is not whether it will hike the policy rate, but whether Fed chief Jerome Powell will try and scotch the market’s belief that this will be the last rate hike in this cycle

The S&P 500 has moved up 3.8 percent since the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 13-14. Growth has remained supported since then, inflation has come down and the labour market has remained tight. The big question before the Fed meet on July 25-26 is not whether it will hike the policy rate---Fed Funds futures are signalling a 99.2 percent probability that the rate will be hiked by 25 basis points—but whether Fed chief Jerome Powell...