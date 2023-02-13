English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Will ChatGPT write better novels than humans can?

    Large learning models can't outdo, say, Stephen King. But they can craft better prose than a lot of other authors

    Stephen L Carter
    February 13, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
    So how good is ChatGPT at fiction? (Source: Bloomberg)

    So how good is ChatGPT at fiction? (Source: Bloomberg)

    I’m no enemy of artificial intelligence, and no stranger to the notion of combined human-computer authorship. I’ve written about the goofy appeal of movies scripted by neural nets. For a class project in college, I submitted a computer program that generated outlines for “Star Trek” episodes. But as a working novelist, I’m naturally concerned at the prospect that ChatGPT and its cousins might displace human authors. That’s been the smart talk lately, as large language models herald a new era of AI.

    The novel’s demise has been predicted often, but after a series of chats with ChatGPT, I think this time the voices of gloom might have a point.

    Well, half a point.

    Novels matter. Reading serious literature increases empathy and an appreciation of human complexity. That’s why I’ve long argued that novels are crucial to making democracy work.