When the only certainty is uncertainty: Volatile markets and tough talking central bankers

There are many uncertainties in the global markets at present. (Representative image)

A profound market regime change is upon us. The fall in markets, from stocks to bonds to non-dollar currencies in the first half were pointers to the change coming after 40 years of the Great Moderation marked by low rates, low inflation, and strong market returns. There is a recalibration going on in the economy, in policy frameworks and in the markets. There are bold actions like that by Turkey which counter intuitively cut interest rates by 1 percent in...