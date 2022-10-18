What will stop the Fed?

US Federal Reserve. (File image)

Central banks in advanced economies are laser focused on controlling inflation. They are hiking interest rates and unwinding liquidity support at a historic pace. The aggressive pace of rate hikes and even more aggressive communication regarding the future path of such increases are making everyone nervous around the globe. Uncertainty about the future economic outlook has increased significantly and the financial system has become extremely fragile. The major concern at this point is for how long the financial system can sustain...