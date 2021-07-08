What the chip shock at JLR means for Tata Motors’ investors
Brokerages have cut full year consolidated earnings estimates of Tata Motors by 40-65 per cent
July 08, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
Headwinds don’t seem to recede for Tata Motors Ltd. Just when its beleaguered British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover charted a new Reimagine strategy focusing on electric vehicles and carbon neutrality, the semiconductor chip shortage has come to haunt it.
In an analysts’ call on Tuesday evening, Adrian Mardell, JLR’s chief financial officer assured that as and when chip supplies ease, car production and sales will bounce back quickly. In the same breath, however, he said it would take 12-18 months for chip...