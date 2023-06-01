What powered GDP growth in the March 2023 quarter?

High interest rates and relatively higher inflation may have dampened consumer confidence

Highlights Indian economy doing far better than forecast More than half of the year-on-year growth in GDP was on account of gross fixed capital formation The share of capex in GDP during the quarter was the highest since the September 2011 quarter Net exports contributed as much as 24 percent to year-on-year growth in GDP, as imports fell due to lower commodity prices Private consumption growth remained lukewarm, but it’s improving Services sector the driver of growth The share of construction in total GVA was 9.9...