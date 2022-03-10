Ukraine war: Oil shock should be mitigated through fiscal actions to sustain recovery

REUTERS/Amit Dave - RTSCZAY

A major downside risk to the Indian economy from geopolitical developments has materially increased just as the economy is returning to its pre-pandemic level. The price of crude oil, one of the largest import items, has risen by over 25% over the last two weeks and close to 50% since the start of 2022, to cross $100 per barrel to its highest level since 2008. The Russia-Ukraine war has led to this spike in the backdrop of an already...