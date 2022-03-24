Top oil traders warn prices could breach $200 a barrel

Mar 24, 2022 / 12:34 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Harry Dempsey in London and Tom Wilson and Neil Hume in Lausanne Some of the world’s most respected oil traders have predicted crude prices could climb beyond $200 a barrel this year owing to a growing international boycott of Russia and a lack of alternative sources of supply. Pierre Andurand, one of the sector’s best-known hedge fund managers, said supplies of Russian oil into Europe would disappear in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to a lasting reshaping...