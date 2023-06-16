Should monthly salaries be replaced by weekly paychecks?

Indians have not only discovered the wonderful world of credit-fuelled living but are grabbing themselves a slice with both hands and feet

Highlights Fintech has become the poster boy of startups in India People have been on a borrowing spree Loan apps have proliferated, some of them shady and charging very high rates of interest Payday loan apps have been particularly noxious The Rajasthan government has started a scheme to allow interest-free advances to its employees, repaid at the end of the month from the employee’s salary Other employers should follow suit Wages can also be paid weekly or fortnightly, as in the US, instead of monthly The Indian...