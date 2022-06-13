English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The WTO’s lonely struggle to defend global trade

    What role does the organisation have in an era of fracturing multinational alliances and fears of deglobalisation?

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 13, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The WTO’s lonely struggle to defend global trade

    Representational Image.

    Andy Bounds in Brussels For almost three decades, the World Trade Organization has been lowering barriers to trade and smoothing the path of globalisation. Yet its ministerial meeting in Geneva this week could result in something that would do the opposite: new tariffs. As the summit begins, trade ministers from the WTO’s 164 members have yet to agree whether to continue a 25-year-old moratorium on customs duties for ecommerce. If India, South Africa and Indonesia continue their opposition it will expire at...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again

      Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and more  

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers