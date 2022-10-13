The worst of both worlds -- Inflation up, industrial production shrinks 

Representative image

Highlights Retail inflation for September at 7.4 percent from a year ago The outlook for inflation in October is better, because there’s a favourable base effect, but untimely rains have damaged crops ahead of the harvest Industrial production shrinks in August from a year ago Manufacturing growth has been all of 0.3 percent in the last four years The next MPC meet is in December, by which time the inflation print for October will be available Retail inflation went up to 7.4 percent from a...